Investment, UPI scams dominate Delhi Police's 2025 cyber crime stats

Investment, UPI scams top list

UPI scams made up about 40-45% of complaints, while investment frauds contributed to around a third.

Interestingly, the number of cases remained broadly similar between 2024 and 2025, but overall money lost still jumped by 10% to ₹1,271 crore.

Police are urging people to call helpline 1930 quickly if scammed—fast reporting helps freeze stolen funds before they vanish.