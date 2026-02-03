Investment, UPI scams dominate Delhi Police's 2025 cyber crime stats
In 2025, Delhi Police handled 376 cyber fraud cases where each scam involved over ₹50 lakh. Most were investment scams (230 cases), with digital arrest frauds (57).
Separately, UPI-related scams accounted for about 40-45% of total complaints across Delhi.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit was at the center of these investigations.
Investment, UPI scams top list
UPI scams made up about 40-45% of complaints, while investment frauds contributed to around a third.
Interestingly, the number of cases remained broadly similar between 2024 and 2025, but overall money lost still jumped by 10% to ₹1,271 crore.
Police are urging people to call helpline 1930 quickly if scammed—fast reporting helps freeze stolen funds before they vanish.