How scrap-dealer led to arrest of highly corrupt IPS officer   

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar of the Ropar Range in Punjab in a corruption case. The 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested along with his alleged middleman, Krishna. The CBI has accused them of demanding and accepting bribes to "settle" a criminal case against a local businessman.

Wealth uncovered Case registered after complaint by local scrap dealer The case was registered after a complaint by scrap dealer Akash Batta, who alleged Bhullar threatened him with false charges unless he paid ₹8 lakh as an initial bribe. The CBI's First Information Report (FIR) detailed how Bhullar demanded payments through Krishna, who pressured Batta for "monthly" settlements. During a sting operation in Chandigarh's Sector 21, Krishna was caught accepting ₹8 lakh on behalf of Bhullar.

Arrest details Controlled call was made to Bhullar, confirming bribe receipt After the sting operation, a controlled call was made to Bhullar, confirming receipt of the bribe. The CBI then traced and arrested both Bhullar and Krishna at the officer's office in Mohali. Following their arrest, extensive searches were conducted at multiple premises linked to Bhullar in Ropar, Mohali, and Chandigarh.

Seized assets ₹5cr cash, luxury vehicles, imported liquor seized The CBI recovered around ₹5 crore in cash, 1.5kg of gold and jewelry, documents related to properties across Punjab, keys to two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi), 22 high-end wristwatches, locker keys, and 40-liter of imported liquor. They also seized firearms, including a double-barrel gun, pistol, revolver, and airgun. From Krishna's residence, an additional ₹21 lakh was recovered during searches.

