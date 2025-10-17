Delhi: 13-year-old boy dies after Thar runs over him

Driver fled after hitting boy

Murshid's mother, who was informed by other children, rushed him to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

Police have filed a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are checking CCTV footage to track down the driver.

Murshid lived with his single mother in a crowded jhuggi cluster and often helped out with odd jobs.