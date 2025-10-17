Next Article
Delhi: 13-year-old boy dies after Thar runs over him
India
In a heartbreaking incident in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, 13-year-old Murshid was killed after being struck from behind by a Mahindra Thar while riding a borrowed bicycle.
Shockingly, the driver reversed and ran over him again before speeding away.
The tragedy unfolded near an Indian Oil petrol pump on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.
Driver fled after hitting boy
Murshid's mother, who was informed by other children, rushed him to the hospital, but he didn't survive.
Police have filed a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are checking CCTV footage to track down the driver.
Murshid lived with his single mother in a crowded jhuggi cluster and often helped out with odd jobs.