IPS officer's grand farewell with horse buggy, band sparks debate
Rajasthan IPS officer Rashi Dogra Dudi got a memorable send-off on July 24, 2025, at Jaipur's North DCP office, with Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Kartik Aryan joining the celebration.
The farewell featured a horse-drawn buggy, live band, and plenty of public participation—definitely not your average goodbye.
Dudi has been given new posting
Dudi has held major roles across Rajasthan, earning respect for her discipline and community work. After a big police reshuffle, she's now the Superintendent of Police for Jaipur rural district.
While many praised her service online, some felt the grand farewell was a bit much—showing just how mixed opinions can be when it comes to public celebrations.