West Bengal on alert for heavy rain from July 24
Heads up, South Bengal—IMD says to expect heavy to very heavy rain from July 24 to 27, thanks to a strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Districts like Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Bankura, Jhargram, Purulia, and Hooghly are on alert.
Kolkata, coastal areas to be worst affected
Kolkata's in for some wet days until July 26 morning, with strong winds up to 55km/h likely along the coast.
The IMD is urging fishermen to stay off the sea from July 24-28 because conditions could get rough.
Local flooding and daily disruptions are possible—so it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and plan accordingly.