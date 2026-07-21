IPS trainee Uday Krishna Reddy hospitalized after suspected suicide attempt
India
Uday Krishna Reddy, an IPS trainee, was hospitalized on Sunday after a suspected suicide attempt at a friend's place.
In his note, he said he had been in a relationship with another IPS probationer who later accused him of harassment.
Police are now looking into what happened.
Female probationer alleges Reddy blackmailed her
The female probationer's complaint accuses Reddy of stalking, assault, intimidation, and accessing her private chats without permission.
She also says he tried to strangle her and used a private video to blackmail her.
She claims the private video was sent to her husband as part of an alleged blackmail attempt.