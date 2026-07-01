Iran invites Indian leaders to Khamenei funeral in Mashhad

Modi likely to skip Khamenei funeral

Khamenei, who led Iran from 1989 until his death in February 2026, will be buried during Muharram, a deeply significant time for Shiites.

While Prime Minister Modi was invited, he is expected to skip the event.

Instead, India will send Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to represent the country at a program in Tehran on July 4.