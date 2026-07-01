Iran invites Indian leaders to Khamenei funeral in Mashhad
India
Iran has asked top Indian politicians, including BJP president Nitin Nabin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, to attend the funeral of its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The main ceremony is set for July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, with earlier events in Tehran and Qom on July 6 and 7.
Modi likely to skip Khamenei funeral
Khamenei, who led Iran from 1989 until his death in February 2026, will be buried during Muharram, a deeply significant time for Shiites.
While Prime Minister Modi was invited, he is expected to skip the event.
Instead, India will send Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to represent the country at a program in Tehran on July 4.