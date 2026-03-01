Iran-Israel conflict: Airspace restrictions lead to flight cancelations in India

Multiple airlines affected

Flights affected included Qatar Airways to and from Doha, four Air India Express flights involving Amritsar (Dubai - Amritsar; Amritsar - Sharjah; Sharjah - Amritsar; Amritsar - Dubai), plus some SpiceJet and IndiGo routes.

The Airports Authority of India says they're working closely with airlines to keep things safe and as smooth as possible for travelers.

This all comes as the Iran-Israel conflict continues to disrupt travel across the region.