Iran-Israel conflict: Airspace restrictions lead to flight cancelations in India
Travel plans hit a snag on Sunday as 10 flights were canceled at Amritsar airport.
The reason? Airspace restrictions put in place after recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have ramped up tensions in the Middle East.
Airport officials are urging passengers to stay connected with their airlines for updates, rebooking, or refunds.
Multiple airlines affected
Flights affected included Qatar Airways to and from Doha, four Air India Express flights involving Amritsar (Dubai - Amritsar; Amritsar - Sharjah; Sharjah - Amritsar; Amritsar - Dubai), plus some SpiceJet and IndiGo routes.
The Airports Authority of India says they're working closely with airlines to keep things safe and as smooth as possible for travelers.
This all comes as the Iran-Israel conflict continues to disrupt travel across the region.