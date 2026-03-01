Iran-Israel conflict: Over 700 Indians, including ex-MLA, stranded in Dubai
More than 700 people from Madhya Pradesh—including ex-MLA Sanjay Shukla, who is confirmed to be in Dubai; the source says he had gone with former Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel—are stuck in the UAE after flights got canceled.
The chaos started when US-Israel strikes on Iran led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, causing sudden airport shutdowns and leaving travelers from Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior anxious for updates.
Flights canceled and airports shut
Air India Express scrapped its Indore-Sharjah flights over the weekend, and Dubai airports briefly shut down due to the conflict.
Many passengers who had already reached Dubai for connecting flights are now stranded with no clear way home.
Shukla has moved to a safer spot
Shukla's son, Sagar, said he heard explosions during a phone call with his father, and Shukla has since moved to a safer spot;
Shukla posted that they are receiving full cooperation from the Dubai administration and the Government of India.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said it is in touch with UAE authorities and airlines to assist Indian passengers stranded at UAE airports.