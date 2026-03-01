Iran-Israel conflict: Over 700 Indians, including ex-MLA, stranded in Dubai India Mar 01, 2026

More than 700 people from Madhya Pradesh—including ex-MLA Sanjay Shukla, who is confirmed to be in Dubai; the source says he had gone with former Depalpur MLA Vishal Patel—are stuck in the UAE after flights got canceled.

The chaos started when US-Israel strikes on Iran led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, causing sudden airport shutdowns and leaving travelers from Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior anxious for updates.