Iran joins BRICS national security advisers summit in New Delhi
India
Iran just joined the BRICS national security advisers' summit in New Delhi.
Ghadir Nezami, Iran's deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, is at the table as India's Ajit Doval leads discussions.
The focus? Tackling tricky new threats like AI-powered fake news, encrypted networks used by shady groups, and drone regulations.
Delegates tackle terror financing, crypto misuse
Delegates are also digging into how to stop cross-border terror financing and cryptocurrency misuse, all with an eye on protecting digital infrastructure in countries that need it most.
Nezami will join special sessions and one-on-one talks with other member nations to help build stronger security strategies across BRICS.