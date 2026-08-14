Iranian president to attend BRICS summit in India: Report

Pezeshkian had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

During their meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Notably, Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024 along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined as a full member in 2025, expanding the bloc to 11 members.