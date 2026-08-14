Iranian president to attend BRICS summit in India: Report
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, ANI reported, citing sources. The summit will be held in September under India's theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." This is significant as India took over the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the start of 2026.
Past engagement
Pezeshkian met Modi during Kazan BRICS summit
Pezeshkian had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.
During their meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
Notably, Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024 along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined as a full member in 2025, expanding the bloc to 11 members.
Diplomatic engagement
Iran lauds India's role as global peacemaker
In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
He praised India's role as a global peacemaker and said it could help de-escalate tensions in West Asia.
Araghchi stressed that Tehran does not see a future in armed conflict and emphasized the need for a "negotiated settlement."
He also welcomed India's constructive role in mediation efforts.
Security assurance
Araghchi's assurance on commercial security for friendly nations
During his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Araghchi assured that friendly nations can count on Iran for commercial security.
He reiterated Iran's historical duty as a protector of security in Hormuz.
The Iranian government also emphasized the need to break Western hegemony and keep international institutions free from political manipulation during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India.