Iran expresses 'heartfelt gratitude' to India for attending Khamenei's funeral
What's the story
Iran has expressed its "heartfelt gratitude" to India for attending the state funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the late Supreme Leader. The Indian delegation was led by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Separately, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, along with religious leaders from various faiths, also paid homage.
Diplomatic gesture
Gesture will be remembered by Iranian people: Iranian embassy
The Iranian Embassy in India thanked the Indian community for their participation, calling it a "powerful expression of mutual respect." The embassy highlighted that the presence of political leaders, MPs, scholars, and religious leaders showed the deep historical and cultural ties between Iran and India. They said this gesture would be remembered by the people of Iran as a testament to their enduring friendship with India.
Public mourning
Funeral procession expected to last 10-12 hours
The funeral procession for Khamenei started on Monday morning in Tehran and is expected to last 10-12 hours. The procession is being called "the largest public gathering in the country's modern history." Mourners have lined the streets to pay their last respects, with some throwing scarves at his flag-draped coffin as a blessing, a common practice in Iran.
Security measures
Authorities ensuring safety of mourners during procession
Authorities have taken precautions to ensure the safety of mourners during the procession. Officials have been using loudspeakers to ask people to walk slowly and stay on the edges of the street. The coffins will be transported through Tehran's streets en route to Mehrabad International Airport over a 12-hour journey, said Revolutionary Guard Gen Hasan Hasanzsdeh, who is supervising the procession.
National mourning
National mourning period in Iran
Iran's theocracy is expecting huge crowds to attend Khamenei's funeral ceremonies across Tehran. Hundreds of thousands have already gathered at various squares, waving flags and banners in his honor. Streets have been closed and airspace restricted as part of the national mourning period, which started on Saturday and will end on Thursday with Khamenei's burial at Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine.
Twitter Post
Full post by Iranian Embassy in India
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for… pic.twitter.com/Xv01SK2fjz— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 5, 2026