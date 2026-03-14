Iran warship docks in India amid US-Iran tensions

IRIS Lavan's docking comes on the heels of a reported

The timing is intense: IRIS Lavan docked on March 4, around the same time another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was reported sunk by a US submarine, with reported heavy casualties.

Nearly 100 crew members have since departed from Kochi; the vessel remains docked while assessments and technical checks are being carried out.

For India, letting the ship dock is seen as a humanitarian move and highlights how it's navigating tricky waters in a tense region.

This moment shows how global conflicts can play out right on our doorstep—and why India's choices matter more than ever.