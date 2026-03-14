Iran warship docks in India amid US-Iran tensions
An Iranian navy ship, IRIS Lavan, made an unexpected stop at India's Kochi naval base for urgent engine repairs after experiencing a technical fault while operating in the region.
India approved the emergency docking and the ship arrived on March 4, just as tensions between Iran and the US were heating up.
IRIS Lavan's docking comes on the heels of a reported
The timing is intense: IRIS Lavan docked on March 4, around the same time another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was reported sunk by a US submarine, with reported heavy casualties.
Nearly 100 crew members have since departed from Kochi; the vessel remains docked while assessments and technical checks are being carried out.
For India, letting the ship dock is seen as a humanitarian move and highlights how it's navigating tricky waters in a tense region.
This moment shows how global conflicts can play out right on our doorstep—and why India's choices matter more than ever.