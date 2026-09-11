Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian visits New Delhi, meets Modi and Putin
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is visiting New Delhi this Friday for the BRICS summit, the first Iranian presidential visit to India since 2018.
He will meet Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin at the BRICS Business Forum, and also sit down with Modi for a one-on-one meeting.
The timing is pretty important, given all the current drama in West Asia.
Masoud Pezeshkian pushes 'illegal aggression' language
With tensions running high back home, Pezeshkian hopes to get India's backing on Iran's concerns and push for a strong statement against "illegal aggression" in the BRICS declaration.
India will need some careful diplomacy here, especially since Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are sending senior representatives with their own views on the conflict.
Modi is expected to steer talks toward unity on principles like diplomacy and freedom of navigation, while keeping economic deals safe from political fallout.