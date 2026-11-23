IRCTC proposes Maharashtrian menu for Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper
Good news for foodies on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train: IRCTC is working to add traditional Maharashtrian dishes such as puran poli, zunka bhakar, and poha to the menu.
This update comes after the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association urged railway authorities to include good-quality Maharashtrian dishes.
IRCTC is exploring regional dishes for passengers traveling from Mumbai instead of the current menu, which mainly features South Indian dishes like upma, medu vada and idli served with chutney and sambar.
IRCTC plans cloud kitchen partnerships
To keep things tasty and fresh, IRCTC plans to team up with cloud kitchens and restaurants.
Puran poli is among the first dishes being considered for the menu, while poha's inclusion depends on how well it can stay fresh during travel.
The Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association has also spoken up about wanting quality Maharashtrian food onboard, and now the menu proposal is heading to the Railway Board for approval.