Good news for foodies on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train: IRCTC is working to add traditional Maharashtrian dishes such as puran poli, zunka bhakar, and poha to the menu.

This update comes after the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association urged railway authorities to include good-quality Maharashtrian dishes.

IRCTC is exploring regional dishes for passengers traveling from Mumbai instead of the current menu, which mainly features South Indian dishes like upma, medu vada and idli served with chutney and sambar.