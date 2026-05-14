Iruthisham Adam makes 1st official India visit, meets S. Jaishankar
Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam is on her first official visit to India, meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Both leaders talked about taking their countries' friendship to the next level.
Jaishankar highlighted India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, while Adam pointed out that the Maldives's "Maldives First" approach fits right in, making teamwork easier and people-to-people ties stronger.
India Maldives mark 60-year diplomatic ties
Adam's visit also marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.
The two sides agreed to speed up talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and work more closely on economic projects that benefit both countries.
With mutual respect at the core of their relationship, both nations seem set on building an even closer partnership for the future.