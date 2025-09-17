Is today (September 17) a bank holiday in India?

Local closures to look out for

A few local closures are on the way this week—banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be shut on September 18 for Unitarian Anniversary Day, and everyone gets the standard Sunday off on September 21.

Jaipur will see a closure for Navratra Sthapna on September 22, while Jammu and Srinagar banks close again for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday on September 23.

Plan your visits accordingly!