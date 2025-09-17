Next Article
Is today (September 17) a bank holiday in India?
India
Even though it's Vishwakarma Puja (September 17), banks across India are open as usual.
The RBI's 2025 holiday list doesn't include this festival, so you can get your banking done without any surprises today.
Local closures to look out for
A few local closures are on the way this week—banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be shut on September 18 for Unitarian Anniversary Day, and everyone gets the standard Sunday off on September 21.
Jaipur will see a closure for Navratra Sthapna on September 22, while Jammu and Srinagar banks close again for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday on September 23.
Plan your visits accordingly!