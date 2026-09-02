ISMA NFCSF say no sugar shortage for festival season
India
Good news for anyone with a sweet tooth: industry bodies ISMA and NFCSF have confirmed there's no sugar shortage expected for the festival season.
Thanks to steady domestic supply and teamwork with the government, they've managed to keep things stable and even cut ex-mill prices by almost 30% from recent highs.
India sugar production nearly meets demand
India's sugar production this year is nearly matching what people need, plus there's a 3.5 million metric ton buffer just in case.
With new stocks coming in early and imports allowed, supply looks strong.
Retail prices have already dipped by almost 5% to about ₹62 per kg, so you can ignore any rumors of shortages: there's plenty of sugar to go around.