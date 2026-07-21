ISRO: More than 70% of India covered by storm clouds
ISRO just shared that more than 70% of India is currently covered by storm clouds, spotted using its latest satellite data on July 21.
The thickest clouds are hanging over the Bay of Bengal, Odisha, and West Bengal, where temperatures at the top of these clouds have dropped as low as minus 80 degrees Celsius, signaling some seriously intense storms.
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi
These towering storm clouds (we're talking up to 16km high!) are bringing active monsoon vibes across much of India.
IMD has put out a yellow alert for Delhi and nearby areas, so expect cloudy skies, rain, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two over the next couple of days.
Northeast and northwest India can also look forward to several more days of heavy showers. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
If you've been waiting for relief from the humidity, it's finally here!