ISRO: More than 70% of India covered by storm clouds

These towering storm clouds (we're talking up to 16km high!) are bringing active monsoon vibes across much of India.

IMD has put out a yellow alert for Delhi and nearby areas, so expect cloudy skies, rain, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two over the next couple of days.

Northeast and northwest India can also look forward to several more days of heavy showers. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

If you've been waiting for relief from the humidity, it's finally here!