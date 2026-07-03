ISRO satellites show monsoon bringing heavy rains across Gujarat
Heads up, Gujarat! ISRO's satellites spotted thick rain clouds moving in, thanks to winds from the Arabian Sea.
The southwest monsoon is kicking into gear, so expect widespread showers across the state.
Meteorologists have flagged heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, South and Central Gujarat, and parts of North Gujarat.
Gujarat districts face mixed intensity rain
Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Jamnagar are already seeing rain: heavier showers are on the way for Rajkot, Surendranagar, Amreli, and Botad.
If you're in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang or Tapi (South Gujarat), get ready for intense downpours.
Mahisagar and Dahod (Central Gujarat) will have steady rain all day.
North Gujarat should brace for heavier storms by evening.
Kutch is mostly missing out with just light, scattered showers expected.