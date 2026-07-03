ISRO satellites show monsoon bringing heavy rains across Gujarat

Gujarat districts face mixed intensity rain

Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Jamnagar are already seeing rain: heavier showers are on the way for Rajkot, Surendranagar, Amreli, and Botad.

If you're in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang or Tapi (South Gujarat), get ready for intense downpours.

Mahisagar and Dahod (Central Gujarat) will have steady rain all day.

North Gujarat should brace for heavier storms by evening.

Kutch is mostly missing out with just light, scattered showers expected.