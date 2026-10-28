IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says DPDP Act won't silence journalists
Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wants everyone to know: the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act isn't here to silence journalists.
He's invited media folks to talk about any worries and emphasized, "The journalistic freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution. That freedom is absolutely available. There is not even an intention to affect the journalistic freedom."
The government says it values journalistic independence and is open to conversations.
Publishers worry DPDP omits journalism protections
Some publishers and news groups feel uneasy because the DPDP Act doesn't specifically mention protections for journalism.
They're worried it could make investigative reporting harder, especially when stories involve personal data.
The government has said it is willing to tweak the law if needed, so journalism can keep doing its job without extra hurdles.
DPDP aims to protect personal data
The DPDP Act was created after lots of input from different groups and a Supreme Court ruling that privacy is a fundamental right.
The main goal: protect people's personal data while making sure media freedom stays intact.