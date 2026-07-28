IT ministry calls Meta policy chief over Modi video removal
India's information technology ministry has called in Meta's global policy chief after Facebook briefly took down a video from Prime Minister Modi about the school paper leak crisis.
The video, posted in July 2026, talked about the leaks being a "serious" issue and outlined government plans for fast-track courts and tougher penalties.
Facebook says it was removed in error, but restored soon after.
Meta platforms under growing scrutiny
This isn't happening in isolation: Meta's platforms are under growing scrutiny in India.
Recently, officials ordered content removals after the student protests and raised concerns about WhatsApp's new username feature possibly making scams easier.
Despite these bumps, apps like Facebook and WhatsApp still play a big role in how news spreads across the country.