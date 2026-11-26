IVCA and BCG: India attracted $31B climate equity funding
India has attracted $31 billion in climate and sustainability equity funding from 2021 to October 2026, with most of the money flowing into cleaner power and greener transport.
According to a fresh report from IVCA and BCG released today, power and low-carbon fuels received about $19 billion, while transport got $9.5 billion.
Report: India needs $22-24T by 2070
Other sectors like manufacturing, waste management, and agriculture each saw about $1 billion in investments.
But here's the catch: India needs a massive $22 to $24 trillion by 2070 to truly tackle climate change, while current yearly investments are only at $135 billion.
The report points out big opportunities in energy storage but also highlights hurdles like tech validation.
It suggests clearer rules for green finance could help unlock more funding for a sustainable future.