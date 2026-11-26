Other sectors like manufacturing, waste management, and agriculture each saw about $1 billion in investments.

But here's the catch: India needs a massive $22 to $24 trillion by 2070 to truly tackle climate change, while current yearly investments are only at $135 billion.

The report points out big opportunities in energy storage but also highlights hurdles like tech validation.

It suggests clearer rules for green finance could help unlock more funding for a sustainable future.