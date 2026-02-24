IYC president arrested for protest at AI summit
Uday Bhanu Chib, national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), was arrested in connection with a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
Chib and other party workers entered the venue, revealed T-shirts with slogans critical of the Prime Minister, and chanted against the government before being removed by security.
Chib's background and arrest details
Chib, an engineer from Jammu & Kashmir with an MBA, became IYC president in September 2024.
He was later arrested; his arrest marked the eighth in the case after seven others linked to the Youth Congress had already been taken into custody.
The IYC has stood by their actions, calling it a peaceful way to express dissent.
Congress leaders react to arrests, youth activism spotlight
The arrests sparked strong reactions from Congress leaders like Bhupesh Baghel, who called the government "dictatorial" and demanded the immediate release of Uday Bhanu Chib and all arrested IYC workers.
With global dignitaries attending the summit, this incident puts a spotlight on how youth activism and free speech are playing out in India's political scene right now.