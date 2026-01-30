Anti-terror operations against Jaish terrorists underway in J&K

Security forces have launched an anti-terror operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir . The operation was initially launched on January 18 and was intensified on Friday, January 30, 2026. Internet services have been suspended in the region to prevent any misuse by anti-national elements during this operation.

Operation progress Previous encounters and ongoing operation details The current operation is an extension of previous encounters in the region. The first was launched on January 18, which resulted in a fierce gunbattle in Sonnar forest near Mandral-Singhpora. A paratrooper was killed, and seven soldiers were injured during this encounter. Although terrorists escaped due to thick vegetation and difficult terrain, security forces have continued their hunt despite more than two feet of snowfall.

Service suspension Internet services suspended to maintain public order Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended within a six-kilometer radius of Singhpora, Chingam, and Chatroo. This decision was taken under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone. The suspension aims to prevent possible misuse of high-speed mobile data services by anti-national elements, which could lead to public disorder.

Advertisement