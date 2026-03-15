J&K: Pakistani terrorist gunned down while trying to infiltrate

A Pakistani terrorist was gunned down by security forces during an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir . The incident took place on the night of March 14-15 when a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt, the army said.

Weapon seizure Large quantity of arms and ammunition recovered During the operation, troops noticed suspicious movement of a terrorist hiding in dense vegetation. The forces then readjusted their ambush positions and challenged the suspect. According to an official statement from the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, "The ambush was readjusted, and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire." In the ensuing encounter, a Pakistani terrorist was killed, and warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition, were recovered from the site.

Security measures Infiltration bid along LoC foiled in Rajouri Earlier this month, the Indian Army foiled another infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali area of Rajouri district. This was done after a suspicious terrorist movement was detected during the early hours. In response to this incident, additional troops were deployed, and surveillance was intensified with ground and aerial assets to ensure citizen safety in the region.

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