After terror attack, J&K mulls moving migrant workers to clusters 

Sinha has called for a "comprehensive review" of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the protection of non-local personnel.

The newspaper, citing sources, reported that police high-ranking officials have directed field officers to beef up security on the ground, particularly to safeguard the safety of non-local workers, tourists, and Amarnath pilgrims. According

They have been directed to move non-local workers to specific clusters instead of allowing them to stay in scattered accommodations.