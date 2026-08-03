After terror attack, J&K mulls moving migrant workers to clusters
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir police are taking measures to enhance security for non-local workers after two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district. According to the Indian Express, the decision was made during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who took a serious view of the incident. He said the security forces should have been more vigilant following the killing of a police officer in Anantnag 10 days earlier.
Enhanced security
Non-local workers to be moved to specific clusters
Sinha has called for a "comprehensive review" of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the protection of non-local personnel.
The newspaper, citing sources, reported that police high-ranking officials have directed field officers to beef up security on the ground, particularly to safeguard the safety of non-local workers, tourists, and Amarnath pilgrims. According
They have been directed to move non-local workers to specific clusters instead of allowing them to stay in scattered accommodations.
Security measures
Police intensify vehicle checks, passenger frisking
Field officers have also been asked to step up surveillance, area domination exercises, and night patrolling in areas where non-local workers reside.
Checkpoints have been set up on roads leading to major tourist destinations to ensure the safety of workers and tourists.
Vehicle checks and passenger frisking have also been intensified as part of these security measures.
Task
Almost impossible to provide security to every non-local worker
A police officer admitted that the task was challenging.
"It's almost impossible to provide security to every non-local worker, but we are taking measures to create a safe environment for them," he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
"There are thousands of non-local laborers working at the brick kilns, and many of them have come along with their families," he said.
Security concerns
TRF claimed responsibility for attack on migrant workers
The attack on the two migrant workers was the first such incident since October 2024.
According to police sources, a man entered a brick kiln in Kilam, struck up a conversation before shooting them dead at point-blank range. They believe around 250 non-local personnel were present near the location at the time of the incident.
Police are investigating anonymous social media posts by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, which claimed responsibility for the attack.