JAAC leads PoK protests demanding bodies returned and detainees released
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is seeing major protests after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called for shutdowns and sit-ins.
People are demanding the return of bodies of protesters killed in recent crackdowns and the release of those arrested.
JAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri has accused Pakistan's military and local administration of using harsh force, calling for accountability over what he described as "mercilessly killing" protesters.
Sardar Kashmiri vows protests until justice
Kashmiri says the protests won't stop until justice is served.
He's condemned activist disappearances and detentions, urging everyone to stay united despite pressure from authorities.
Protesters are holding large sit-ins across PoK, with leaders promising not to forget those lost or detained.
Kashmiri called this struggle "nerve-wracking," but says they're committed to standing up for their rights.