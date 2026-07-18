JAAC leads PoK protests demanding bodies returned and detainees released

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is seeing major protests after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called for shutdowns and sit-ins.

People are demanding the return of bodies of protesters killed in recent crackdowns and the release of those arrested.

JAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri has accused Pakistan's military and local administration of using harsh force, calling for accountability over what he described as "mercilessly killing" protesters.