Jaanmoni Das arrested in Kozhikode over video allegedly defaming Modi
India
Transgender makeup artist Jaanmoni Das was arrested in Kozhikode after Mahila Morcha State president Navya Haridas complained about her social media video allegedly defaming Prime Minister Modi and referring to the recent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The video was circulated by various users on social media, sparking controversy.
Das charged under new criminal laws
Police charged Das under new criminal laws for provoking unrest and defamation, but she was released on bail soon after.
Das explained the remarks weren't intentional and blamed her poor Malayalam skills, though Mahila Morcha activists were not ready to accept it.