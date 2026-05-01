Jabalpur boat capsize kills 9; mother found clutching 4-year-old son

In a heartbreaking turn of events, rescuers recovered the bodies of a mother and her four-year-old son from the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur , Madhya Pradesh . The two were found locked in an embrace, with life jackets still on them. The incident took place after a river cruise boat carrying 29 passengers capsized due to sudden storms on Thursday evening. At least nine passengers are dead, while many remain missing, as per India Today.

Incident details Passengers raised alarms as boat drifted further The storm hit the Bargi Dam reservoir around 6:00pm on Thursday, creating rough waters. Eyewitnesses said passengers had raised alarms asking to return to shore, but their pleas went unheard as the boat drifted further and capsized. Locals used ropes to pull some passengers wearing life jackets out of the water, while others, unfortunately, drowned.

Safety concerns Concerns raised over safety protocols A survivor alleged that not all passengers were given life jackets. State Minister Rakesh Singh said rescue operations were hampered by darkness and bad weather but are progressing with better visibility. He added that "There were considerable difficulties until last night, due to darkness and bad weather. But now that it's light, it seems the rescue operation will be completed quickly." were faced until last night, but resources from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are now being utilized fully.

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