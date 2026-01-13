Jabalpur: ₹3.5cr scam hits cow-based cancer research project
Alleged financial irregularities involving ₹3.5 crore have surfaced at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, tied to a cancer research project using cow dung, cow urine, and dairy products under the Panchgavya scheme (2011-2018).
Despite hefty government funding, the project delivered no real results or breakthroughs.
Investigation uncovers spending gaps; university pushes back
After complaints, a probe found nearly ₹2 crore spent on materials and equipment, including cow dung, cow urine, pots, raw materials, and machines, actually worth just ₹15-20 lakh.
Investigators also flagged over 20 unrelated air trips and a missing car bought for ₹7.5 lakh.
University officials have denied any wrongdoing—Registrar Dr SS Tomar said all processes were transparent and that youth training continues under the project.
The probe report is now with district authorities for review.