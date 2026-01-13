Jabalpur: ₹3.5cr scam hits cow-based cancer research project

Investigation uncovers spending gaps; university pushes back

After complaints, a probe found nearly ₹2 crore spent on materials and equipment, including cow dung, cow urine, pots, raw materials, and machines, actually worth just ₹15-20 lakh.

Investigators also flagged over 20 unrelated air trips and a missing car bought for ₹7.5 lakh.

University officials have denied any wrongdoing—Registrar Dr SS Tomar said all processes were transparent and that youth training continues under the project.

The probe report is now with district authorities for review.