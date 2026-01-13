PM Modi flags off 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is here, flagged off by PM Modi.
This new train connects Guwahati and Howrah, covering 958km, with a design speed of up to 180km/h, and can seat over 800 passengers across three AC classes.
What's cool about this sleeper train?
The Vande Bharat Sleeper comes packed with features: Kavach anti-collision tech for safety, automatic doors, comfy berths with ladders, USB charging at every seat, reading lights, CCTV cameras, bio-vacuum toilets—and if you're in 1AC, you even get a hot shower.
Plus, the ride is designed to be quieter thanks to upgraded suspension.
Ticket prices and booking basics
Fares start at ₹960 (3AC), ₹1,240 (2AC), and ₹1,520 (1AC) plus GST.
Only confirmed tickets—no RAC or waitlists—so you'll know your status before boarding.
Indian Railways plans to roll out 12 more of these sleeper trains by December 2026 for longer routes across the country.