Jackfruit knocks out man at Kerala hospital, protests follow
A 78-year-old man, N Gangadharan Nair, was knocked unconscious when a jackfruit fell on him while he was waiting under a tree near the casualty wing of a Kerala hospital.
He's now stable after quick treatment, but the incident prompted protests and criticism of safety and management at the Pathanamthitta District General Hospital.
Youth Congress demands better safety measures
The Youth Congress jumped in with protests, blaming poor management and pointing out this isn't the first time something like this has happened.
Their leader, Nahas Pathanamthitta, called for better safety and even suggested giving helmets to patients and staff as a precaution—definitely not what you'd expect at a hospital.
Tree management issues
Hospital officials explained that the tree is actually managed by the Forest Department's Social Forestry wing. A request had been made earlier for its removal.
