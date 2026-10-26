Jafar Shaikh arrested after allegedly throwing 9-month-old son off skywalk
India
A 23-year-old man, Jafar Shaikh, was arrested in Mumbai after allegedly throwing his nine-month-old son off a skywalk near Ghatkopar railway station.
The incident happened following a dispute with his wife, Aarti Shaikh.
Their son, Aarav, is now in the hospital with serious head injuries and is receiving treatment.
Jafar Shaikh booked for attempted murder
Police say the couple had been arguing over small things lately, and during this fight, Shaikh reportedly threatened both his wife and child before the tragic act.
He was arrested and booked for attempted murder.
Shaikh works as a salesman at a garment store and also struggles with drug addiction, according to police.