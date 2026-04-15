India says LPG and fuel adequate

The Strait of Hormuz is basically a lifeline for global energy—it handles about 20% of the world's crude oil and LNG.

For India, it's even more crucial since nearly 90% of India's LPG requirement comes from Gulf nations.

Even with Iran charging tolls on ships crossing the strait (but not Indian ones), and US restrictions only not hitting ships to and from non-Iranian ports, India kept things running smoothly by the government said it had adequate LPG and fuel stocks and making sure LPG deliveries stayed on track with easy online bookings.

So despite all the international drama, your gas supply at home hasn't skipped a beat.