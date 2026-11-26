Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalized after feeling unwell during Rajasthan temple visit
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after feeling unwell during a temple visit in Rajasthan.
He was attending a morning prayer with his wife when he needed quick medical help and was given oxygen before being moved to Govardhan District Hospital.
Tests normal, Dhankhar discharged, fainted earlier
Doctors ran several tests, including an EKG, and found everything normal, so Dhankhar was discharged and continued his travels from Udaipur.
This isn't the first time he's had a health scare; earlier this month, he fainted during a morning walk but bounced back after then too.