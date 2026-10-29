Jagjot Singh shot at in Dholewal Ludhiana, political rivalry suspected
India
In Ludhiana's Dholewal area, 36-year-old property dealer Jagjot Singh was attacked after stepping out of his car while his mother and young son were inside.
Shots were fired at his car, and the incident is being linked to ongoing political rivalry (Singh had past ties to a political party).
Jagjot Singh injured 3 suspects named
Singh was hurt near his eye and suffered other injuries, but thankfully his family was unharmed.
The attackers, Jaswinder Singh, Dilraj, and Khushdeep Singh, also vandalized the car before fleeing.
Police say they are actively working to catch those responsible.