Jai Vikas allegedly kills 23-year-old Priya then dies by suicide
A tragic incident in Varanasi saw a 20-year-old man, Jai Vikas, allegedly kill 23-year-old Priya after her marriage was fixed elsewhere.
He then took his own life in a hotel room in Babatpur under the Badagaon police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
Police were informed about the discovery of both bodies and arrived at the scene to investigate.
Police and forensics examine both bodies
Police officials and a forensic team quickly arrived to investigate, with family members present as the hotel room was opened.
Early findings suggest Vikas was the brother-in-law of the woman's elder sister and upset about her marriage plans.
Both bodies are being examined, and police continue their investigation.