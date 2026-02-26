Jaipur: 2 men attacked with swords, sticks in broad daylight India Feb 26, 2026

In Jaipur's Bhatta Basti, six men attacked two young guys with swords and sticks in the middle of the day on Monday.

The whole thing was caught on CCTV—attackers showed up on bikes, chased the victims, and then beat them up.

One of the victims is now in the hospital with serious injuries.