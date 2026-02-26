Jaipur: 2 men attacked with swords, sticks in broad daylight
India
In Jaipur's Bhatta Basti, six men attacked two young guys with swords and sticks in the middle of the day on Monday.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV—attackers showed up on bikes, chased the victims, and then beat them up.
One of the victims is now in the hospital with serious injuries.
Tensions are high in the area
Police have arrested two suspects while searching for four others involved. Extra officers are now patrolling to keep things calm.
On top of that, a separate stabbing left a 17-year-old boy named Adil dead nearby that same day; police are still looking for the main accused, Arbaz, as tensions remain high in the neighborhood.