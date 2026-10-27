Jaipur businessman Champalal loses ₹20L in Nahargarh kachori bag snatch
India
A Jaipur businessman Champalal lost ₹20 lakh in cash when two men on a scooter snatched his bag as he stopped for a quick kachori break.
The incident happened in the Nahargarh area and left him stunned. One moment he was enjoying his snack, the next his money was gone.
CCTV footage online, police tracking suspects
The whole robbery was caught on CCTV and quickly spread online.
Even though Champalal and some locals tried to chase down the thieves, they got away.
Police have filed a case and are now using the footage to track down the suspects.
The incident was caught on CCTV and quickly spread online.