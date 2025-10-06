Jaipur hospital fire: Rajasthan government forms committee to probe tragedy

A massive fire broke out at the trauma center of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, with reports indicating that the fire claimed eight lives. The blaze, which started on the second floor of the hospital, quickly filled the ward with smoke and toxic gases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragedy. "The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening," he said on X.

Investigation underway Rajasthan government forms 6-member committee to probe incident The Rajasthan government has constituted a six-member committee to probe the incident. ANI quoted the police commissioner of Jaipur, Biju George Joseph, saying that a forensic team is investigating the cause of the fire. Initial investigations suggest it may have been caused by a short circuit. Among the staff, Vikas, a ward boy at the hospital, told PTI how he and other staff members rushed to save patients when they learned about the fire.

Witness statements Witnesses allege no equipment to extinguish fire Meanwhile, a witness said that his "mother, brother were still trapped inside the hospital" even after police said "everyone had been evacuated." Another witness alleged there was no equipment to extinguish the fire. "When there was a spark, there was a cylinder beside it....Some managed to rescue their own patients, but mine was left alone in the room. As the gas spread further, they shut the gates," Puran Singh, a relative of a patient, said.

Twitter Post Rajasthan CM Sharma's visit to hospital VIDEO | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, where a fire broke out on Sunday night, killing six critical patients.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/PWyQEKufa5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025