Jaipur law student Ayushi Sharma arrested for allegedly hiring killers
India
Ayushi Sharma, a final-year law student in Jaipur, has been arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder her mother, Neeraj Sharma.
Police say she wanted to make the crime look like an accident and take over her mother's government job and family property.
Now, Ayushi's uncle Rakesh claims she was also involved in her father Vijay's suspicious death last year.
Police arrest 5 contract killers
Rakesh alleges Ayushi secretly moved Vijay to a hospital without telling anyone and removed his feeding tube.
Police have already arrested five contract killers linked to Neeraj's murder and are searching for Ayushi's cousin Balram, who is suspected of helping her.
Investigators believe Ayushi and Balram may have planned both deaths to split the family assets.