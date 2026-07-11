Jaipur law student Ayushi Sharma arrested for allegedly hiring killers India Jul 11, 2026

Ayushi Sharma, a final-year law student in Jaipur, has been arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder her mother, Neeraj Sharma.

Police say she wanted to make the crime look like an accident and take over her mother's government job and family property.

Now, Ayushi's uncle Rakesh claims she was also involved in her father Vijay's suspicious death last year.