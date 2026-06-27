Jaipur resident Babita Dhakad sent to custody over Jaish-e-Mohammad ties India Jun 27, 2026

A 38-year-old Jaipur resident, Babita Dhakad (also known as Khadija), has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad on June 21.

She's accused of having ties with Pakistan-based group < em>Jaish-e-Mohammad and will stay in custody until her next court hearing on June 29.