Jaipur resident Babita Dhakad sent to custody over Jaish-e-Mohammad ties
India
A 38-year-old Jaipur resident, Babita Dhakad (also known as Khadija), has been sent to judicial custody after being arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad on June 21.
She's accused of having ties with Pakistan-based group < em>Jaish-e-Mohammad and will stay in custody until her next court hearing on June 29.
Police: Babita Dhakad had JeM contacts
According to police, Khadija had reportedly been in touch with Jaish operatives for two years while living at her parents' home.
Investigators say they found Pakistani numbers linked to senior JeM leaders, including a relative of the group's founder, on her phone.