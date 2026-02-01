Jaipur: Speeding car kills 2 people, driver flees India Feb 01, 2026

Around 10:30pm on Saturday in Jaipur, a speeding car struck and killed two people—Virdi Chand Sharma, who ran a sweet shop nearby, and Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old student prepping for competitive exams.

