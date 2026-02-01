Jaipur: Speeding car kills 2 people, driver flees
India
Around 10:30pm on Saturday in Jaipur, a speeding car struck and killed two people—Virdi Chand Sharma, who ran a sweet shop nearby, and Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old student prepping for competitive exams.
Sharma was returning home after closing his shop and was accompanied by Meena, a 19-year-old student prepping for competitive exams, when the accident happened near Loha Mandi.
Driver tried to escape after crash
After the crash, the driver tried to escape but ended up hitting a parked car before ditching their vehicle and fleeing.
Police have seized the abandoned car and handed over the victims' bodies to their families.