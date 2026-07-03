Jaipur woman caught on CCTV stealing jewelry threatens false case
India
A woman in Jaipur's Muhana area was caught on CCTV stealing jewelry from a house while the family was out.
The homeowner spotted the theft live, rushed back, and confronted her.
Instead of backing down, she threatened to strip and call the police, hoping to intimidate him with a false case.
Homeowner recorded threats, police registered case
The homeowner called a neighbor to lock the gate and recorded her threats for evidence. Police arrived soon after and registered a case against her.
Fun fact: he had just installed those cameras days earlier after another theft. Turns out they made all the difference this time.