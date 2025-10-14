Next Article
Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus catches fire, more than 10 passengers injured
A bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village on Tuesday, leaving more than 10 passengers injured.
Witnesses saw smoke coming from the back before flames took over, but thanks to quick-thinking locals and passersby, rescue efforts were initiated and emergency services were called right away.
Authorities are looking into the cause of fire
The injured are now being treated at Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer.
Authorities have started looking into what caused the fire, which broke out just after the bus left Jaisalmer around 3pm.
Local residents' fast response helped prevent an even worse outcome, showing how community support can really matter in emergencies.