Jaishankar counters Pakistan's Kashmir claim at UNGA
At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stood firm on India's right to self-defense, saying, "India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organizers and perpetrators to justice."
His remarks pointed directly at cross-border terrorism issues.
Jaishankar calls Pakistan 'epicentre for global terrorism'
Jaishankar openly called Pakistan an "epicenter for global terrorism," highlighting the April Pahalgam attack and noting that many UN-listed terrorists are Pakistani nationals.
This sharply contrasted with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif's earlier speech, where he claimed victory in a recent conflict and pushed for a plebiscite in Jammu & Kashmir.
Criticism of wealthier nations
Jaishankar also criticized wealthier nations for giving "sanctimonious lectures" during COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Defending India's $56 billion in Russian energy imports despite US tariffs, he urged countries to move past political interference and double standards for real global teamwork.
India diplomat on Sharif's speech
Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot dismissed Sharif's address as "absurd theatrics," reminding everyone of Pakistan's history of harboring terrorists like Osama bin Laden and backing groups behind attacks such as The Resistance Front.