Jaishankar counters Pakistan's Kashmir claim at UNGA

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stood firm on India's right to self-defense, saying, "India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organizers and perpetrators to justice." His remarks pointed directly at cross-border terrorism issues.

Jaishankar calls Pakistan 'epicentre for global terrorism' Jaishankar openly called Pakistan an "epicenter for global terrorism," highlighting the April Pahalgam attack and noting that many UN-listed terrorists are Pakistani nationals.

This sharply contrasted with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif's earlier speech, where he claimed victory in a recent conflict and pushed for a plebiscite in Jammu & Kashmir.

Criticism of wealthier nations Jaishankar also criticized wealthier nations for giving "sanctimonious lectures" during COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Defending India's $56 billion in Russian energy imports despite US tariffs, he urged countries to move past political interference and double standards for real global teamwork.