Jaishankar meets Iran's Araghchi amid US criticism at BRICS meet

During the BRICS meeting, Araghchi called on nations to unite against what he termed American bullying. He said that such practices should be consigned to the "dustbin of history." The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that many countries were familiar with "slight variations of the same repugnant coercion," and urged BRICS nations to respond collectively and assertively.

Historical perspective

Araghchi's warning about declining empires' desperate actions

Araghchi also warned about "empires in decline" that would not stop at anything to stem their downfall. "History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down," he was quoted as saying. His comments came as key global partners were gathered in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet.