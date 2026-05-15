Jaishankar meets Iran's Araghchi amid US criticism at BRICS meet
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, according to a report by the news agency ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier met Araghchi, furthering diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Diplomatic discourse
Iranian FM calls for united front against US bullying
During the BRICS meeting, Araghchi called on nations to unite against what he termed American bullying. He said that such practices should be consigned to the "dustbin of history." The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that many countries were familiar with "slight variations of the same repugnant coercion," and urged BRICS nations to respond collectively and assertively.
Historical perspective
Araghchi's warning about declining empires' desperate actions
Araghchi also warned about "empires in decline" that would not stop at anything to stem their downfall. "History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down," he was quoted as saying. His comments came as key global partners were gathered in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet.