Jaishankar meets Arab League foreign ministers ahead of summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with foreign ministers of several Arab League member countries. The discussions mainly focused on bilateral ties and the current situation in the Middle East, news agency PTI reported. The meetings were held ahead of the second India-Arab League foreign ministerial meeting scheduled for Saturday in New Delhi , which has representatives from over 20 countries.

Bilateral discussions Jaishankar's meetings with Comoros, Libya, Somalia, Palestine Jaishankar held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Comoros, Libya, Somalia, and Palestine. He also met Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. "Had a wide-ranging conversation about our cooperation and strengthening it across various domains," Jaishankar said after meeting Gheit. He also exchanged views on recent developments in the region during these meetings.

Trade talks Jaishankar's talks with Libyan, Somalian ministers Jaishankar described his meeting with the Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali as "productive." The two discussed advancing cooperation in trade, capacity building, education, health, consular, and multilateral areas. In his meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Eltaher S M Elbaour, Jaishankar spoke about enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and energy. He appreciated Elbaour's briefing on Libya's situation and reiterated India's support for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace.

Advertisement