Jaishankar meets Bahrain Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa India Jul 08, 2026

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is on a four-country Gulf trip to boost ties, with Bahrain as his latest stop.

On Tuesday, he met Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa for talks about working together more closely and keeping up with regional changes.

Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was a pleasure to meet the Deputy Prime Minister and that they discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.