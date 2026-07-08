Jaishankar meets Bahrain Deputy PM Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is on a four-country Gulf trip to boost ties, with Bahrain as his latest stop.
On Tuesday, he met Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa for talks about working together more closely and keeping up with regional changes.
Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was a pleasure to meet the Deputy Prime Minister and that they discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.
Gulf tour includes Qatar Kuwait Oman
This tour, running from July 5-10, also includes Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, part of India's push to strengthen friendships across the Gulf.
Earlier in Bahrain, Jaishankar also met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to reaffirm India's commitment to solid partnerships in the region.